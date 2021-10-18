Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $454.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

