OpenOcean One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.76 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $102.43 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,944.16 or 1.00207549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.77 or 0.06035289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023681 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

