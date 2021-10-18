Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

