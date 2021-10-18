Oribel Capital Management LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,865,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,378,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,187,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,940,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

