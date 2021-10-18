Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 100.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

