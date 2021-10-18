Oribel Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 247.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $81,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 901,071 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

TRMB opened at $84.16 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

