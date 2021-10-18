Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

OESX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,547. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

