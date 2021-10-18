Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 3.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,210,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

