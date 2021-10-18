Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

NYSE:OSK opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

