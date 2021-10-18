Ossiam Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ossiam lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

