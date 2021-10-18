Ossiam Has $152,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

