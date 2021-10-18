Ossiam Sells 311 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 362,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 258,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $7,232,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $269.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

