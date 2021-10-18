Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 247,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,253. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.