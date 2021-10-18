Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

