Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.12 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

