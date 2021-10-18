Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.0 days.

PGPHF opened at $1,661.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,712.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,584.58. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

PGPHF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

