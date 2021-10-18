PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 33,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

