Peanut (NUX) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $191,332.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00196662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

