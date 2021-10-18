Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pearson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pearson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

