Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.