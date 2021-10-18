Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 276,751 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,774,000 after buying an additional 1,011,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $264,737,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

