Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.63. 73,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,695,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

