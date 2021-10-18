Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 739.0 days.
Shares of PXPHF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.23.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.