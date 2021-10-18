Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 739.0 days.

Shares of PXPHF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

