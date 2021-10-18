Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,119,000. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

