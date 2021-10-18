Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 372,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,119,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.