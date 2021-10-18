PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter.

GHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.55. 82,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

