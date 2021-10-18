Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $32.51

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $34.20. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 2,046 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 123,105 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,520,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

