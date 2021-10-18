PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.84

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.84 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.