PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

PML stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

