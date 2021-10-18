PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Position Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFUS opened at $39.89 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

