Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

