Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $78,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

