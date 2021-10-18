Piper Sandler Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.48 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

