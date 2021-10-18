Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

Shares of FRC opened at $210.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

