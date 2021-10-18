Plair (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Plair has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

