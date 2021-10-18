Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.03. 27,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

