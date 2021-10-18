Plancorp LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,092. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

