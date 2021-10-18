Plancorp LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameren by 837.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,281. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

