Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $135.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $539.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.36 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 22,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 261.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

