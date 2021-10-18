Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,659,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $576,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

