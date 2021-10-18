POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the September 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.97 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

