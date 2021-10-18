Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.