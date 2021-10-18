Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.