POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

PKX stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 170,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in POSCO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in POSCO by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

