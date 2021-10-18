POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
PKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
PKX stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 170,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in POSCO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in POSCO by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
