Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

