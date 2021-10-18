Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,098 shares during the quarter. Potbelly comprises about 1.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 7.32% of Potbelly worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $74,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

