Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Lifted to Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.69. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$61.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.