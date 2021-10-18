Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

