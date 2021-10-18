PRIA One Day Volume Reaches $529.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, PRIA has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004311 BTC on major exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $184,341.34 and approximately $529.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

