Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

