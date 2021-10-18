Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 143.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.